The Asheville Greek Festival blends food, culture and tradition

Freshman senator George Johnson smiling for poster headshot.
Newly elected UNCA Freshman Senator George Johnson talks campaign, first SGA meeting and what’s to come
Career Closet popup in the Ramsey library 9/23/25.
The UNC Asheville Career Closet opens for students to find access to professional attire
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Brooke Pedersen [second from the right] and Luis Reyes [right] hold banners during the Wrap The Woods event.
Students and community unite to “Wrap The Woods” in Save UNCA Woods event
Jason Perry speaks with a student after his speaking session.
UNC Asheville Alumnus Jason Perry returns to campus to prepare students for life after graduation
Toyaz Solomon celebrating a dunk for Asheville against High Point at home, Jan. 4.
Toyaz Solomon stacks Big South preseason player of the year and preseason mid-major All-American second team announcements
Photo of UNC Asheville Volleyball team in a huddle.
Bulldogs inspired by 3-1 victory over Eagles in Tuesday evening contest
Estella Gajarsky Prado wearing a green ribbon at the women’s soccer mental health awareness game.
How training the mind is shaping athletes performance by breaking mental health stigma
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Escalante-Justo assisting men’s soccer midfielder Xavier Alcantar with med ball throws.
UNC Asheville welcomes assistant strength and conditioning coach with new philosophies
UNC Asheville women’s soccer in a huddle before the start of the match against Davidson.
Going into non-conference play UNC Asheville women’s soccer seniors look towards their ultimate goal
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie poster (From demonslayer-anime.com)
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is absolutely breathtaking
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: September 22-October 6
Albums of the Week: September 22-29
Albums of the Week: September 15-22
UNCA Students leaving Mullen & James Humanities Hall on Oct 1, 2025.
Stand in your beliefs, education and humanity
April Lane’s leading Protagonist, Maia, played by Quira Chanel
April Lane’s “Nightbloomer” invites viewers to rethink reality
Cassidy Bricker and Catherine Latham gathering supplies to make trinkets in Karpen Hall.
Bulldogs go pink: Raising awareness through arts and crafts
Photo and graphic by Ken Michaud
UNCA improv group presents “The Royal Shakespeare Unemployment Office”
Ren Younce centering and sculpting clay in Owen Hall.
Passion in Pottery: how passion can drive growth and creativity
Katerina Faherty, preparing for the Grecian Cuisine Cooking Demo at the Asheville Greek Festival, Sept. 26
The Asheville Greek Festival blends food, culture and tradition
Snails Don’t Pay Car Insurance
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Western North Carolina regional trivia
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Isabel Richardson, Sports Editor, [email protected]
October 13, 2025
Isabel Richardson
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosted its 39th annual Greek Festival on Friday Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27, welcoming the Asheville community to share the tastes, teachings and traditions of Greece. 

“At this Greek Festival it’s all about the music, the dance, the culture, the food and the family. It’s really, really fun,” said Bess Crider, iconography teacher and 13-year member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. “We also have the church tours with the priest and the iconography lessons, two pieces of the Greek Orthodox faith which are very explicitly talked about.”

Crider teaches an Intro to icons class at the festival to showcase the importance of iconography to Greek Orthodox tradition. The class was open to anyone who wanted to learn more about the icons and its connection between the earthly and the divine. Traveling around the world and seeing icons in places like Russia and Turkey sparked Crider’s adoration of the icon. 

“I love the icon. It’s so different from what we know as Western religious art, and even though it has maybe a simplicity about it, it’s very deep and very theological,” Crider said. “It’s also a profound thing. It’s almost like you can’t plumb the depths of it, so I love to talk about it and I love to teach about it.”.  

The process of installing iconography for the first time in the dome of the church started this week, which allowed teaching the class at the festival to be more relevant than ever this year. The church will fully reopen in late November to reveal the new iconography to the wider community.

“This community is over 100 years old and the church has waited so long to have this essential thing,” Crider said. “People are excited. It’s been a very long process, and it’s expensive because the Icons on the walls have to be done by a professional Iconographer.” 

Church tours were another essential part of the festival. According to Ioannis, alter server to Father John and festival volunteer, the event is about teaching people what the Greek Orthodox church is, as well as acting as a fundraiser for the church and its community. 

“This is one of my first festivals in a couple of years, and this year I’m answering all questions about Greek Orthodoxy and the Greek tradition,” Ioannis said. “The event is mostly for Greek people to show their tradition to everybody. We don’t ask people for money. Whoever wants to give money can donate.” 

The festival also highlighted Greek food and tradition. The Grecian Cuisine Cooking Demos combined history, language and learning, including the teaching of a traditional Greek folk song. 

“We sing this particular song ‘Aman Katerina Mou’ which is a really sweet song about a singer going to the village. He looks in the window and sees Katerina cooking and he’s infatuated with her,” said Katerina Faherty, assistant cook and parishioner of the church. 

As the class helped prepare the recipe Katerina cooks in the song, they also learned the Greek names for each ingredient as a way to develop their cooking and language skills. People from all age groups attended the class, including students, with the goal to understand basic elements of Greek and prepare a meal together. 

“As an international student from Greece, I love that Asheville has a Greek Festival. It makes me feel close to home,” said Danai Gkogkosi, a mass communication junior at UNC Asheville. “I also think it’s important because, in my opinion, Greece has such a unique culture and history, and it’s nice to share this with people and let them experience a little part of it.” 

The Asheville Greek Festival is one of the biggest calendar events for the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The church also offers weekly Bible study sessions every Wednesday and liturgical services every Saturday and Sunday. For more information and to view the full church calendar, visit htavl.org

Photo and graphic by Ken Michaud
UNCA improv group presents “The Royal Shakespeare Unemployment Office”
Ren Younce centering and sculpting clay in Owen Hall.
Passion in Pottery: how passion can drive growth and creativity
Brandon Fernandez enters the stage on his motorcycle stunt bike, ready to start the performance.
Life in the ring: family, comedy, and the Globe of Death
Local fresh produce, baked goods and musical performances at the North Tailgate Farmer’s Market
Indicative sign of the blood drive in Highsmith Student Union, UNC Asheville.
Blood donation on campus: good but not enough
Finest Deli outside seating with student Emmie Galloway.
Finest Deli providing affordable food and an everyday hangout spot for students