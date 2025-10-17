April Lane’s “Nightbloomer” invites viewers to rethink reality

The Blue Banner

Freshman senator George Johnson smiling for poster headshot.
Newly elected UNCA Freshman Senator George Johnson talks campaign, first SGA meeting and what’s to come
Career Closet popup in the Ramsey library 9/23/25.
The UNC Asheville Career Closet opens for students to find access to professional attire
Brooke Pedersen [second from the right] and Luis Reyes [right] hold banners during the Wrap The Woods event.
Students and community unite to “Wrap The Woods” in Save UNCA Woods event
Jason Perry speaks with a student after his speaking session.
UNC Asheville Alumnus Jason Perry returns to campus to prepare students for life after graduation
Toyaz Solomon celebrating a dunk for Asheville against High Point at home, Jan. 4.
Toyaz Solomon stacks Big South preseason player of the year and preseason mid-major All-American second team announcements
Photo of UNC Asheville Volleyball team in a huddle.
Bulldogs inspired by 3-1 victory over Eagles in Tuesday evening contest
Estella Gajarsky Prado wearing a green ribbon at the women’s soccer mental health awareness game.
How training the mind is shaping athletes performance by breaking mental health stigma
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Escalante-Justo assisting men’s soccer midfielder Xavier Alcantar with med ball throws.
UNC Asheville welcomes assistant strength and conditioning coach with new philosophies
UNC Asheville women’s soccer in a huddle before the start of the match against Davidson.
Going into non-conference play UNC Asheville women’s soccer seniors look towards their ultimate goal
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie poster (From demonslayer-anime.com)
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is absolutely breathtaking
Graphic by Cameryn Shochet
Albums of the Week: September 22-October 6
UNCA Students leaving Mullen & James Humanities Hall on Oct 1, 2025.
Stand in your beliefs, education and humanity
April Lane’s leading Protagonist, Maia, played by Quira Chanel
April Lane’s “Nightbloomer” invites viewers to rethink reality
Cassidy Bricker and Catherine Latham gathering supplies to make trinkets in Karpen Hall.
Bulldogs go pink: Raising awareness through arts and crafts
Photo and graphic by Ken Michaud
UNCA improv group presents “The Royal Shakespeare Unemployment Office”
Ren Younce centering and sculpting clay in Owen Hall.
Passion in Pottery: how passion can drive growth and creativity
Katerina Faherty, preparing for the Grecian Cuisine Cooking Demo at the Asheville Greek Festival, Sept. 26
The Asheville Greek Festival blends food, culture and tradition
Snails Don’t Pay Car Insurance
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Western North Carolina regional trivia
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
April Lane's "Nightbloomer" invites viewers to rethink reality

Alexandrea Thomson, Narrative Writer, [email protected]
October 16, 2025
April Lane
On a plushy faded rainbow blanket in her Asheville apartment, filmmaker April Lane describes art as something alive. 

“Art is the truest form of expression,” she said. “Everywhere we go, there’s potential for new beauty to arise.”

That idea is the heartbeat behind her upcoming film “Nightbloomer”, a metaphysical feature about transformation, freedom and self-creation. Lane spent her summer directing a promotional trailer for the project, a self-funded experiment in what she calls “the magic of filming.”

April Lane is a Ukrainian-American writer_director based in Appalachia. (April Lane)

From Soviet roots to Southern mountains

Born in Chicago to a Ukrainian-Russian family, Lane grew up surrounded by stories of survival and migration. Her grandparents fled the Soviet Union and that history of oppression and renewal left a mark on her.

“I was around people who had risen out of something tyrannical,” she said. “That belief in starting anew — of making a life where freedom is possible — really influenced me as a kid.”

That early exposure to resilience shaped her view of art as a form of liberation. After studying psychology in college, she began asking bigger questions about reality, emotion and creation. 

“I was asking questions and getting answers from within me,” she said. “I wanted to understand how our emotions shape the world around us.”

Those inner questions became the seed for Nightbloomer.

Action v  From psychology to film

Lane’s creative spark began to bloom when she took an acting class rooted in the Meisner technique. A classmate compared one of her story concepts to The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri — an observation that gave structure to what would become her film’s spiritual architecture.

“The comparison stuck,” she said. “It was like realizing my story was already part of something ancient.”

Influenced by European directors like Andrei Tarkovsky and Chantal Akerman, Lane said she fell in love with the kind of filmmaking that honors “the art of patience.” Unlike Hollywood’s high-speed pacing, she prefers films that invite audiences to slow down and feel deeply. “At its best,” she said, “film reveals what’s already alive in us.”

Creating reality through story

At the center of Nightbloomer is Maya, a quiet, introspective character who senses everything around her. “She’s shy, she feels everything poetically,” Lane said. “I wanted to honor people like that — people who process the world deeply.”

Maya’s journey blurs the line between fate and destiny. Lane explained the distinction like a philosopher. “Fate is like karma or pattern – it’s external,” she said. “Destiny is our highest timeline, the one we consciously create.”

That concept drives Nightbloomer’s metaphysical thread. “We’re not just responding to reality,” Lane said. “We’re creating it.”

Close up of Maia, played by Quira Chanel, in a field.

A summer of faith and improvisation

The Nightbloomer promo was filmed this summer across western North Carolina with cinematographer Andy Cunningham, a collaboration Lane describes as “divinely timed.”

She invested about $5,000 of her own money to bring the vision to life, knowing that she’d need something tangible to attract future investors and crowdfunding support. 

“The challenges of indie filmmaking are advanced these days,” Lane said. “I knew I needed to show my vision first.”

Production wasn’t without chaos. Tight schedules, shifting weather and minimal resources forced Lane and Cunningham to improvise constantly — but that spontaneity, she said, became the lesson.

“It was my initiation into the magic of filming,” she said. “When you love your vision and the people around you, that faith becomes the art.”

Lane also prefers working with non-actors. “I look for people who already embody the spirit of the character,” she said. “They bring something real. The camera can tell when it’s honest.”

Sound as a higher dimension

Music, Lane believes, is just as vital as imagery. She draws inspiration from artists like Beach House and Kid Cudi, and hopes to collaborate with Brooklyn-based artist Anéko, whose operatic vocals she calls “the voice of the soul.”

“I want sound that feels higher-dimensional,” she said. “Something angelic, something that carries you through the story.”

A new kind of cinema

Lane’s mission goes beyond one film. She wants to challenge the formulaic storytelling of mainstream media. “Hollywood teaches characters to just react,” she said. “But what about creation? What about stories where people shape their own reality?”

That question resonates deeply with this generation — especially college students who are redefining purpose, identity and creativity.

“People are craving something true,” she said. “We’re all trying to remember that we can create from within, not just consume from without.”

Paradise as practice

Lane’s forearm bears the tattoo Paradiso — a nod to the final realm in Dante’s Divine Comedy and to her film’s central message. She estimates that most of Nightbloomer takes place in that “paradise dimension,” a world she envisions as both internal and attainable.

“I’m making this to remind people that heaven can exist here,” she said.

What’s next

Lane and Cunningham are currently editing the promo and plan to begin crowdfunding in spring 2026. The goal: raise more than $100,000 to bring Nightbloomer to life as a full-length feature.

For now, she’s focused on sharing the process with the Asheville creative community — and, she hopes, inspiring other UNCA students to take their art seriously.

“Film saved my life,” she said. “And if I can help others realize that storytelling is sacred, then all of this is worth it.”

***

Follow the project:

Instagram: @nightbloomerfilm

Crowdfunding begins Spring 2026

Directed by April Lane / Cinematography by Andi Cunningham

