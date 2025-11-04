The Peaceful Forest brings Japanese culture to Asheville through taiko drums

Introduction

The Peaceful Forest, or ピースフル・フォレスト, as it is known in katakana (a spelling used for foreign words), hosted its taiko drumming performance in the Carol Belk Theater at UNC Asheville on Friday Oct. 17.

“Taiko is a traditional Japanese drum that has united people through festivals, rituals and music for centuries,” said Takumi Kato. Born in 1981 in Gifu Prefecture, located between Tokyo and Osaka, Koto is the founder of the organization “Peaceful Forest”. He is also known for being a world-renowned performer and champion of Japanese taiko drumming.

Famous for its fast-paced nature and quick rhythms, this powerful and resonant instrument is truly special in Japanese culture. Taiko can be played at various ceremonies, festivals and performances. Many tracks are intentionally created to be fast so as to enhance the excitement and difficulty of the game.

It turns out that taiko is beneficial for physical and mental health as its swift nature allows the player to burn calories, build muscles and improve the cardiovascular system. It also helps emotional and social connection as it unlocks doors for people striving to discover Japanese culture and society.

Truly a moment of joy for the audience, and a story of success for the Kato family.

History of the Peaceful Forest

Takumi Kato independently founded Nukumorino-Mori in November 2008 and it is centered around Japanese taiko drumming. The organization performs together as a family and a team to share moments of harmony that transcend borders and cultures.

Kato’s native Gifu Prefecture is known for its dense forests – and the main purpose of the organization is to promote peace for each play. Hence the name “Peaceful Forest.”

Kato began playing the violin at the age of three as well as taiko at five. He still plays both instruments to this day.

“For me, taiko is the ‘heartbeat of the soul’ — a sound of peace,” Kato added. “Each strike of the drum reflects gratitude and a wish to send gentle waves of harmony across the world.”

Indeed it all started from the hope of connecting people through sound and creating a more peaceful world. “Since 9/11, I have learned the importance of creating ‘peaceful sounds’ that heal and connect people” he said. While he was an international student in West Virginia he unfortunately lost some friends during the terrorist attacks.

So far the organization seems to be successful in spreading Japanese culture through music and bringing people together during performances.

Challenges and importance of family

Despite it often being joyful and fulfilling, Kato acknowledges performing is not always fun. “I made many mistakes and I still make many more, but each one teaches me something valuable.”

He also remembers how truly important family is and how it can change our own perceptions, given Japan’s collectivistic culture shaped by tradition and social harmony. “My beloved grandmother’s spirit of kindness and compassion is my greatest strength.” he said. “Gratitude, the pursuit of sound, and a humble heart are what sustain my journey.”

The family endures challenges during their journey. For instance, Kato drove all the way with his wife Izuna and three children, from Oregon just to arrive in Asheville for this special occasion. Izuna is responsible for communication, photography and contact information. Besides going to school, the three sons also participate in the performance alongside their father.

Bringing people together through sound

Kato has performed for 28 years in Japan, Europe, America, and the rest of Asia. He had even performed for the Emperor of Japan and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He participated in an astonishing total of 1,500 locations around the world. To him and his family, each performance is a precious encounter — an opportunity to connect heart to heart with people. “For me, taiko is not just music” Kato said. “It is a space for emotional and cultural exchange.”

Since 2022, he mainly performs in the United States as he moved there with his family. The family aspires to travel to all fifty states and to play 1000 shows – so far they have performed 601 times in 40 states.

The good thing is that many people are deeply interested in Japanese culture. People around the world are just fascinated by Japanese entertainment (manga, anime, video games), advanced technology, politeness of the local people and simply the beauty of Japanese culture and nature.

“Every time I see someone moved by the sound of taiko, realizing the beauty of Japanese traditions, I feel truly grateful and inspired,” Kato said.

The hope of building a supportive community

Through every performance, Kato said he hopes to share gratitude, peace and cross-cultural understanding. “Let’s create a world filled with smiles, kindness, and harmony through the power of sound” he said.

“I am supported every day by my family and the people of America,” Kato said. He recalls how he benefited from all the experiences he shared with his family and the amount of support he gets from his audience “I am deeply grateful for every encounter and for all the kindness that surrounds us.”

Information

Please support the Peaceful Forest in performing taiko drums across the United States.

You may contact via the links below:

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peaceful___forest/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IB3ALWy9Blk