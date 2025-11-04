The Blue Banner

Submit to the Banner!
Highsmith Student Union gets a Halloween makeover for its first Haunted After Dark

Ashton Harrison, Arts & Features Writer, [email protected]
November 4, 2025
Ashton Harrison
Students at the Whimsical Clubs table crafting and sewing their own Fabric Freaks to take home.

As the clock struck 8 p.m., the UNC Asheville Highsmith Student Union kicked off its first Haunted After Dark event, continuing the school’s fifth annual Halloweek spirit. With students dressed as fairies, characters and more, it is arguably one of the biggest events of Halloweek on campus.

“It’s a whole building-wide event, so we take over the whole Highsmith Student Union, and we come up with a lot of fun activities for students to get connected with other people but also lean into the festivities of the fall season and Halloween,” said Anna Claire Jackson, associate director of student involvement in campus life. 

Working with Ramsey Library and the events it’s hosting, Highsmith Student Union is getting involved in the fun and has been taken over by the Halloween spirit.

“This is the first year that Halloweek has been a campus-wide series of events throughout the week,” Jackson said.

In the main hall, students in costume gather around student organizations for a trick-or-treat and get the opportunity to meet clubs. Near the Student Life Porch, students are getting their faces painted by Housing and Residence Life. 

Across from face painting, a line of students is creating snack bags with popcorn, candy and Tootsie Roll Pop spiders out of pipe cleaners.

Off to the side in front of the Campus Life office, the Whimsical Club has tables filled with students creating fabric freaks. With many fabrics and creature cut-outs to choose from, students are sitting and chatting as they sew their little freaks.

“I hear from people on campus that there’s no Halloween events, so having Haunted After Dark on campus, a lot of people are very excited and happy that this is happening,” Student Body President Obi Osaro said.

Students walk by in a variety of costumes, from the Joker to Tails from Sonic. The cold seems not to be a bother, despite what feels like freezing temperatures. 

“There are a lot of comments about how this campus is boring, but there is a lot going on all week during Halloween,” Osaro said.

With a Halloween-themed trivia going on in the Grotto downstairs, there is also a long line outside of Alumni Hall for zombie laser tag. Intramural sports are also set up downstairs with Mysitcal Mocktails, including a sour shot out of a syringe. 

“Everyone wants to wear a costume on campus,” he said. “This is the opportunity for you to wear that costume, have some fun.”

Osaro may not be dressed up himself, but he is impressed by the costumes he has seen today and all week. Despite not celebrating Halloween, the Halloween spirit has definitely affected him, as he is very excited about the zombie laser tag.

Hailey Kessler dressed as The Lorax at Haunted After Dark. (Ashton Harrison)

Many costumes stand out inside the student union, each different and sharing the creativity and personality of each individual student. 

A witch, a wizard and the Lorax? A bright orange jumpsuit with the distinctive yellow facial hair and a mini homemade Truffula Tree is walking around, standing out in the crowd.

“I was like, I don’t know what I wanna be this year,” said Hailey Kessler, a junior dressed as the Lorax. “And then it came to me.”

Their mini tree is made from a painted paper towel roll and a loofa, and it’s almost hard to take them seriously with their big bushy yellow brows and mustache. 

“I would definitely say I’m a creative person,” Kessler said. “I’ve never pieced together a costume like this before, so I really liked that.”

This being their first Haunted After Dark event, Kessler is excited to be here as they have always been at home during Halloween. 

Kessler says they love Halloween and are very excited to be here, a sentiment heard and shared by many students throughout the event.

“Save the trees, save the woods,” Kessler said. “I am the Lorax and I approve this message.”

