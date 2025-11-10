Winners of the “In-Costume” costume contest speak on their experience and costume designs

Students gathered in the Ramsey Library at UNC Asheville to participate in a costume contest, a tradition that started six years ago that allows students to show off their elaborate and creative costumes.

“Every year it’s astounding how many awesome costumes are done and how much time and energy people put into their costumes,” said Jon Morris, the information literacy librarian at UNCA.

According to him, they have three to four prizes given out to winners, with separate winners for students and staff.

“We try to get a good shot of the costume and then we have a panel of judges from the library and other departments in the library to determine who the winners are,” said Morris.

As students wait to take their picture for the contest, the Ramsey Library team set up snacks and refreshments. This included chips, cookies, cupcakes and gluten-free Oreos.

“It takes a little work to get all the pictures uploaded and sent to the judges,” said Morris.

First place winners for students were Howie Cable and Anaya Harry as Strawberry Shortcake and Orange Blossom. Costumes the students weren’t able to wear in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“These actually were our costumes for last year, the hurricane pushed it off, but that did give us some extra time,” said Cable.

They went as a group entry, bringing their couple costumes to life at the contest. Part of their costume was self-made with a little help from others.

“My mom made the dress and overalls, and Anaya and I made the crochet pieces,” said Cable.

According to Cable, the hats took about a week and the bag took another week.

“Everyone was so nice and it was great seeing people in costumes and with the spirit of Halloween,” said Cable.

Jackson Benes, second place winner for students, dressed as Death Korp. He made his costume with what he learned in class and dedication towards his interest.

“I chose my Death Korps of Krieg costume because that is what I am currently interested in,” said Benes. “I have always been interested in military history and technology, so the Death Korps faction of the Imperium of Man interested me.”

The costume represents the same that would be seen in the game Warhammer, which contains a lot of factions and species that players can play as according to Benes.

“Due to their home world’s condition, they have acquired their unique look of gas masks, rebreathers units and conditioned greatcoats to help aid them in their specialty of trench and siege warfare,” said Benes.

Benes took the newly created course taught by Jacob Misch, the Skills for Cosplay, Props and Woodworking. The class provided a lot of help to create the costume, according to Benes.

“The shovel is made entirely out of cut and sanded wood. Finished with varnish, spray paint and sealant. The gas mask and rebreather box are made from EVA foam and parts of a real Russian gas mask, using a template created by Iron Warrior Cosplay,” said Benes.

Robert Bell, the director of the University Writing Center and Learning Support won as a staff member. He went as “The Fly”.

“The inspiration was The Cramps song, The Human Fly,” said Bell.

Bell said the costume took him two months to make, the head part being the hardest part. He said he made the costume himself, except for the plastic cape.

“I would have had a ukulele and sung a song, but this is already too much. It’s already too far gone to make it more complicated.” Bell said.

The costume contest hosted by the Ramsey Library allows students to dress up and create costumes of their choosing, as well as hang out with other students celebrating the fun of October.

“I just hope everybody participates. That’s what makes it fun, you know, when everybody gets together and gets in the spirit, this is where the magic happens,” said Bell.