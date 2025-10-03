Blood donation on campus: good but not enough

The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
Freshman senator George Johnson smiling for poster headshot.
Newly elected UNCA Freshman Senator George Johnson talks campaign, first SGA meeting and what’s to come
Career Closet popup in the Ramsey library 9/23/25.
The UNC Asheville Career Closet opens for students to find access to professional attire
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Brooke Pedersen [second from the right] and Luis Reyes [right] hold banners during the Wrap The Woods event.
Students and community unite to “Wrap The Woods” in Save UNCA Woods event
Jason Perry speaks with a student after his speaking session.
UNC Asheville Alumnus Jason Perry returns to campus to prepare students for life after graduation
Estella Gajarsky Prado wearing a green ribbon at the women’s soccer mental health awareness game.
How training the mind is shaping athletes performance by breaking mental health stigma
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Escalante-Justo assisting men’s soccer midfielder Xavier Alcantar with med ball throws.
UNC Asheville welcomes assistant strength and conditioning coach with new philosophies
UNC Asheville women’s soccer in a huddle before the start of the match against Davidson.
Going into non-conference play UNC Asheville women’s soccer seniors look towards their ultimate goal
Baylor Herlehy preparing an attack during match against North Carolina Central, Sept. 16.
The Justice Center, powerhouse of UNCA volleyball
SAAC president Avery Loeback and other SAAC representatives
UNC Asheville SAAC speaks out from the locker room to legislation
UNCA Students leaving Mullen & James Humanities Hall on Oct 1, 2025.
Stand in your beliefs, education and humanity
UNCA flagpole in quad during sunset.
How free are we? Commentary on our right to free speech
Albums of the summer graphic
Best Albums of Summer 2025 (Part 1)
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Albums of the Week: September 8-15
Kpop Demon Hunters Poster
Art, heart and KPop make for a global phenomenon and animated legend
Brandon Fernandez enters the stage on his motorcycle stunt bike, ready to start the performance.
Life in the ring: family, comedy, and the Globe of Death
Local fresh produce, baked goods and musical performances at the North Tailgate Farmer’s Market
Indicative sign of the blood drive in Highsmith Student Union, UNC Asheville.
Blood donation on campus: good but not enough
Finest Deli outside seating with student Emmie Galloway.
Finest Deli providing affordable food and an everyday hangout spot for students
A peek inside the If These Trees Could Talk installation on the third floor of Owen Hall, UNCA.
If These Trees Could Talk: Inside the minds behind the New Media department and STEAM Studio collaboration
Snails Don’t Pay Car Insurance
Meet UNC Asheville’s student body president, Obianko Osaro.
Toaster Studel Days
Comic: Good News Weekly with Elliot Myus
An Introduction to Music Technology Student Aaron Higgins
The NC Mountain State Fair honors western NC with thrilling entertainment and sweet local treats
UNCA Ceramics & Art Sale (Spring 2025) Photo Gallery
Chalk on the quad during the UNC Asheville’s Chancellor’s Installation Photo Gallery
Save The Woods Chalk Art Photo Gallery
Downtown After 5 Photo Gallery
Western North Carolina regional trivia
American History Crossword
’90s Girl Bands Crossword
Women in Entertainment Crossword
Banned Books Crossword
Exploring UNCA’s Admission, Financial Aid, and Recruitment with Mavie Marcos
Love Songs Throughout The Decades – Valentine’s Day Spotify Playlist
SOS Episode 5: Bryce Long and the UNCA theater department
SOS Episode 4: Adam Pohl and Ultimate Frisbee
The Blue Banner: Staff Writers’ Takeover
Submit to the Banner!
The Blue Banner

The Student Voice of UNC Asheville
The Blue Banner
Categories:

Blood donation on campus: good but not enough

Maxence Dumez, News Writer, [email protected]
September 30, 2025
Maxence Dumez
Indicative sign of the blood drive in Highsmith Student Union, UNC Asheville.

Introduction

The campus of the University of North Carolina in Asheville organized all kinds of events during the “Weeks of Welcome” so as to integrate its new and remaining students in a friendly and fulfilling environment, whether mandatory or voluntary.

One of those voluntary events consisted of a blood drive organized right on campus from Thursday August, 28th to Friday August, 29th 2025, during the morning and afternoon.

There was a reasonable number of students volunteering, most likely ranging in the hundreds in total, though probably not sufficient to donate a necessary amount of blood to the needy.

As one may guess, it takes a lot of time and commitment to organize and install temporary facilities for people to go and donate their blood. Not to mention the management of the applications for students who volunteer, as well as the maintenance and hygiene of the place.

We would like to thank Mr. Charlie Frisch, account manager alongside the American Red Cross, for not only being present on campus during the blood drive, but also for taking his time to provide information via e-mail for this article.

The paragraphs which you are about to read are indeed an account of his responsibilities and the willingness of the American population to donate blood.

How to organize blood drives

“The biggest responsibilities of my role involve organizing blood drives with local schools, organizations, businesses, and educating our community on the importance of donating blood,” said Frisch. For him it is crucial to organize blood drives in order to raise awareness and encourage people to volunteer, so as to save as many lives as possible. Everyone can play a role with a simple act of kindness. And anyone should think about the other, as if he or she shares the same responsibilities and struggles.

How many Americans donate blood

However, disappointed Frisch noticed that “unfortunately, only 3% of our country donates blood and the biggest reason for this is that folks are regularly asked”. This implies that people may be bothered by the constant reminder of helping others, while lacking a source of trust or interest. They may simply see those messages as a form of spam, in the sense that they may unwillingly discourage people from actually acting for the greater good.

Not only that, but he worries that “there’s an urgent need for all blood types. Every 2 seconds, someone in our country needs a blood transfusion. Plus, every unit of blood donated has the potential to save up to 3 lives”. In other words, the unfortunate folks have yet to receive blood, while very few people actually care enough to donate blood – which is rather shameful.

To make matters worse, “the need for blood is great at all times”, he added. Events like COVID-19, hurricanes and other natural disasters are some of the factors that make collecting blood even harder during those times. According to him, summer and the holiday season are also difficult times to collect due to high travel.

When blood drives succeed

“Blood Donor: American Red Cross” shirt as a free gift to thank the volunteers.

Frisch realizes that “most people likely donate more frequently when a blood drive is near their work or home like their faith organization, place of businesses, or an American Red Cross fixed site like the at 100 Edgewood Road in Asheville and 211 1st Avenue East in Hendersonville”. 

On the bright side, he notes that “UNC Asheville has a fantastic committee for blood drives lead by Kate Johnson and Jordan Wren”. As a matter of fact, the American Red Cross creates all marketing materials needed to promote upcoming blood drives. Indeed “it is the responsibility of a Blood Program Leader at each of our sponsors, to promote their event through social media, eblasts, networking, and face-to-face asks”, said Frisch.

Finally, the American Red Cross hosts between 3-6 blood drives throughout Western North Carolina in places of worship, schools, corporate and local businesses. 

Information

If you and your organization are interested in hosting a blood drive, please consider learning more by giving Charlie Frisch a call on 828-844-4187.

Charlie Frisch, account manager – American Red Cross: [email protected]

Links

 https://www.redcross.org – (American) Red Cross

https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html – Blood Donation

https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/center/8 – Blood Donation schedule via online appointment

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Brandon Fernandez enters the stage on his motorcycle stunt bike, ready to start the performance.
Life in the ring: family, comedy, and the Globe of Death
Local fresh produce, baked goods and musical performances at the North Tailgate Farmer’s Market
Finest Deli outside seating with student Emmie Galloway.
Finest Deli providing affordable food and an everyday hangout spot for students
A peek inside the If These Trees Could Talk installation on the third floor of Owen Hall, UNCA.
If These Trees Could Talk: Inside the minds behind the New Media department and STEAM Studio collaboration
Baylor Herlehy preparing an attack during match against North Carolina Central, Sept. 16.
The Justice Center, powerhouse of UNCA volleyball
Members of The XTET ensemble perform in front of an audience in Asheville, North Carolina.
Live at Lunch returns to UNCA amid music department displacement
More in Narrative
Joe Wood, student wellness leader at UNCA, leading a Bob Ross Paintalong on Wednesday, Sept. 10.
Happy little clouds, less stress: how UNCA’s Wellness Programs are supporting students this fall
A runner on his way to finish the race as he celebrates with his fingers up.
How Asheville’s half-marathon attracted runners from across the US
Pictured left to right: Addi Corl, Sophie Lundin, Isabel Richardson, Alison Graf, racing the women’s 3,000 meter event at the Duel in the Valley meet, Aug. 29.
For the strength of the Bulldog is the pack
Isabel Weinberg (left) and Kody Flinn (right) during round one of Speed Friending in Alumni Hall
Quick chats and lasting connections
Asheville locals enjoying games in the sun at the United Way Block Party, Friday Aug. 22
Should we really call it “surviving” the first week of class, when access to higher education in Asheville is such a privilege?
(From left to right) Arizona Hall, Sarah Booth and Meghan Kent pose during one of their last Epsilon Psi events at UNC Asheville before graduation.
The crescent: thinking of the seniors of Epsilon-Psi 